Ieq Capital LLC Sells 7,122 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3 %

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.07. 1,329,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.26 and a 200 day moving average of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $267.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

