Ieq Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inari Medical worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,446,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after buying an additional 43,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 110,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 52,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $2,240,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,817 shares in the company, valued at $26,010,752.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Donald B. Milder bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $2,885,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,029,614 shares in the company, valued at $161,902,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 37,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $2,240,139.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,010,752.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,899 shares of company stock worth $7,692,883. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 474,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,933. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -929.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

