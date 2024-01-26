Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,780. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

