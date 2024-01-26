Immutable X (IMX) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $64.91 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00004594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Immutable X Profile
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
