Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$77.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$85.67.

IMO traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$77.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$76.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3791946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

