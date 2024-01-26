Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 127.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,463 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $30,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.69. 179,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,461. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.62.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $364,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,692,883. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

