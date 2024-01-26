Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Raised to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Independent Bank Group stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 133,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.39. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

