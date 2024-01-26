Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.13

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1360167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 52,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

