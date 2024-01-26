Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Stake Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,920 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 12.2% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 24.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Shares of PSEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.29. 76,219 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

