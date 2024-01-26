Insider Buying: Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Buys £20,036.90 in Stock

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca bought 15,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,036.90 ($25,459.85).

Michelle Senecal de Fonseca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Michelle Senecal de Fonseca sold 48,780 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.49), for a total value of £57,072.60 ($72,519.19).

Alphawave IP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:AWE opened at GBX 124 ($1.58) on Friday. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 88.40 ($1.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.20 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £887.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 127.24.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

