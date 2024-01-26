Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Purchases £9,996 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin purchased 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,701.40).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin bought 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.30) per share, with a total value of £9,991.80 ($12,696.06).

On Wednesday, October 25th, Michael Tobin bought 3,597 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.83 ($6,353.02).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Audioboom Group stock opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. Audioboom Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($7.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 254.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 204.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -443.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.