Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 54,477 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,338,337 shares in the company, valued at 261,115,355.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.13 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,410.56.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 19,207 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.10 per share, with a total value of 290,025.70.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,085 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.17 per share, with a total value of 1,093,529.45.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,904 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 14.67 per share, for a total transaction of 2,155,081.68.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 110,402 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 1,609,661.16.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,489 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.51 per share, with a total value of 1,225,935.39.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 159,907 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 14.42 per share, with a total value of 2,305,858.94.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 188,795 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.20 per share, with a total value of 2,680,889.00.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 152,960 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.19 per share, for a total transaction of 2,170,502.40.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.17 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.76.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0909 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

