Insider Buying: Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM) Insider Buys A$25,000.00 in Stock

Zimi Limited (ASX:ZMM – Get Free Report) insider Jordan Tentori acquired 625,000 shares of Zimi stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($16,447.37).

Zimi Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Zimi

Zimi Limited provides Internet of Things based electrical products for homes and working spaces in Australia. It offers multipurpose switches, fan and light controller, power point, light dimmer, blind controllers, multi dimmer switches, and garage door controllers, as well as cloud connect switches.

