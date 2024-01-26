Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells $41,826.77 in Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RNA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,995.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,864,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,189,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,758,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,864,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,629,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,137 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

