Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $3,078,205.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,565. The stock has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.96, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $180.62 and a one year high of $301.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.59 and a 200-day moving average of $250.25.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after buying an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,417,000 after buying an additional 113,012 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.