Insider Selling: Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO Sells $580,041.00 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 2.4 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.25 and a beta of 2.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

