Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Director Sells 25,750 Shares of Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $215,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,172,404 shares in the company, valued at $34,839,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 20,205 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $161,437.95.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 186,040 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,516,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 510,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

