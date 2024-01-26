Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) SVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) SVP David Scott Jones sold 600 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 23rd, David Scott Jones sold 900 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. 1,992,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,728. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on EYPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

