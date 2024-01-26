Insider Selling: Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,596,256.08 in Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNLGet Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.91%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 98.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

