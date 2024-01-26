Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells 186 Shares of Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $10,105.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,077.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,574.85.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 187 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $10,098.00.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,422. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $56.65.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,388,000 after acquiring an additional 156,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,460,000 after acquiring an additional 248,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,014,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,834,000 after acquiring an additional 680,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on JCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.