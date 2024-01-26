Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total transaction of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $2,347,500.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Michael J. Saylor sold 4,800 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.51, for a total transaction of $2,397,648.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.74, for a total transaction of $2,403,700.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.64, for a total transaction of $2,498,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.17, for a total transaction of $2,850,850.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.24, for a total transaction of $3,071,200.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total transaction of $3,262,300.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $38.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.32. 793,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.08 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $188.30 and a 12-month high of $727.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The firm had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 71.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.