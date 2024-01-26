Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) CAO Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 23,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $14,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 534,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 16,300 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $10,758.00.
NYSE PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $55.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.90.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
