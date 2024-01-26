Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 74,443 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

