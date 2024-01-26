Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells 7,873 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.71. The stock had a trading volume of 615,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,250. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.60.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 551.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.
