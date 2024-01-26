Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.2 billion-$13.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. 82,840,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,485,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

