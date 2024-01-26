Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 19,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $566,309.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,937,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock worth $968,510 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.78. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

