Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Shares of IPAR stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $137.01. The stock had a trading volume of 134,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,374. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $111.19 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $2,100,490 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

