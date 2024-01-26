Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $127.26. 1,497,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $129.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

