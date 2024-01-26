International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

