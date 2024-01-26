Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMR. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $923,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

