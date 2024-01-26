Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the December 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,886.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 430,601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 303,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 13,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.49. 21,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,433. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0541 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.