Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $17.25

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Shares of IVZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after buying an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

