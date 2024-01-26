Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $427.54

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $427.54 and last traded at $426.81, with a volume of 5913473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $423.48.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.41.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
