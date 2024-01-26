Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $423.81. 37,086,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,304,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.41. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

