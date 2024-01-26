Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $308,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 686,116 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 116,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 65,051 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 703,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $56.29.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.