Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 258,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 170,465 shares.The stock last traded at $25.06 and had previously closed at $25.05.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

