Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 258,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 170,465 shares.The stock last traded at $25.06 and had previously closed at $25.05.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.