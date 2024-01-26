Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 26th (ACSO, ADM, ADSK, AJG, AMTB, APPF, AVON, BFH, BHLB, BLVN)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 26th:
accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $241.00 target price on the stock.
Avon Protection (LON:AVON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Bowleven (LON:BLVN) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $1,350.00 target price on the stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a $370.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $530.00.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $450.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $515.00.
On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $148.00 target price on the stock.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. Susquehanna currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $260.00 target price on the stock.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler.
Visa (NYSE:V) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.