Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 26th (ADC, AMT, ARCB, ASR, BMI, CAR, COLB, FTV, GD, GRMN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, January 26th:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

