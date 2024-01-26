Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

