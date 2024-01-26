Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.18.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

