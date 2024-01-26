Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 141.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

