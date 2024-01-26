iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 165,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,380. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

