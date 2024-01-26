iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.71

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 38093 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.