iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,116,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 994,717 shares.The stock last traded at $38.85 and had previously closed at $38.72.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

