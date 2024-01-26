iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $30,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.51. 96,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,608. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

