iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 876,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $30,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 171,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,522 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

