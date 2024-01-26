iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.99

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 61342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

