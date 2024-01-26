iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.54

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 1962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after acquiring an additional 153,416 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,629,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,303,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

