iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,480,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $102.88. 4,612,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,667. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $84.94 and a 52-week high of $103.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.58.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

