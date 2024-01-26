iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,312,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,783,106 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $37.44.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
