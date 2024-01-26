iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,312,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 4,783,106 shares.The stock last traded at $38.42 and had previously closed at $37.44.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.994 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI China ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.